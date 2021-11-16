“We will qualify for the World Cup in March and maybe we will win it”

The Italian coach acknowledged that the two penalties missed by Jorginho in direct matches against Switzerland were decisive

NORTH IRELAND — Roberto Mancini, selector of Italy, tried to reassure his team by seeing the direct pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and be forced to go through the play-offs, ensuring that his players will qualify “in March” and that “maybe” they will win their fifth World Cup.

“We still have those March games, we will prepare well and go to the World Cup after the play-off,” Mancini said at the end of the Windsor Park match in Belfast, where Italy did not go 0-0 and finished second in their group.



“I am completely confident, we will qualify in March and maybe we will win it,” Mancini said, trying to keep his group’s morale high.

The Italian coach acknowledged that the two penalties missed by Jorginho in direct games against Switzerland were decisive.

“We missed two penalties in the decisive matches. We have to have maximum tranquility and then in March we will get the ticket. It is a moment in which it costs us, it is a pity because we had to close this group before this match,” he said.