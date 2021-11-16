They announce dates and times of the repechage of the Apertura 2021

MEXICO CITY

The Liga MX announced the dates and times in which the reclassification matches will be played of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament. Two games will be played on Saturday night and the remaining two on Sunday night.

The repechage incidents will begin on Saturday November 20 at TSM Stadium when Santos Laguna receives Atlético de San Luis on the dot of the 19:00 hours.

Two hours later (9:00 p.m.), at the Cuauhtémoc stadium, the Chivas from Guadalajara by Marcelo Michel Leaño, They will visit La Franja del Puebla scored by Nicolás Larcamón when we have the information.

On Sunday November 21 at 5:00 p.m., the University Pumas will go to ‘hell’ from the Nemesio Díez stadium where the Red Devils of Toluca will try to find victory again after eight games without winning.

Later, at 19:15 hours on the Azteca Stadium field, the champion Cruz Azul must overcome the Rayados de Monterrey to try to defend his title in the league.

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.