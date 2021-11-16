“There cannot be three defeats in a row with the United States”

Yon de Luisa will have a meeting with Gerardo Martino at the end of the FIFA date.

The president of the Mexican Soccer Federation wants to make it clear to the Argentine that against USA You can win, tie or lose, but falling three times in a row is not allowed.

“Always after the FIFA Dates we have meetings with Tata … We are hurt with these three defeats against the United States, in Mexico this cannot happen, three defeats in a row is something that is not planned, but we continue to be at the top of the group.” And he declared: “We want a good result against Canada, as in the games in January, February and March, we want good results.”

The ticket is not at risk, but “you have to win it, as long as there are games to play and there is that risk.” “The team”, for the duel against Canada, assures: “Okay, Tata has plans, we hope to have a great game.”

APPEAL

Regarding the punishment of two games without people for the discriminatory cry, De Luisa mentioned that the appeal process is being carried out: “We will continue working with initiatives inside the stadium so that people are convinced that this is not getting us anywhere and we appeal so that processes are used. Punishments must be carried out in step three and FIFA has not done it this way. “

He announced that next week, people from the FIFA will come to the Mexico City to check the Aztec stadium and it will also go to Guadalajara, to be in the stadium of the Chivas, Facing the 2026 World Cup.

