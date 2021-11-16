The last places for the Final Phase of the Qualifying Round in Africa are defined

The Second Round of the African Qualifiers heading to the world from Qatar 2022 They are about to come to an end when the last date is disputed.

Picks like those of Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Morocco and the surprises Democratic Republic of Congo, which could go back to a world after 48 years after participating in Germany 74 and Mali, who could play his first world Cup, have already secured their participation in the last knockout round.

However, there are still four places that will be disputed by nine countries, including Algeria, Nigeria, Tunisia, Ivory Coast and Cameroon this Tuesday in the last Date of the Second Elimination Round of the African Football Confederation (CAF).

In Group A, Algeria (13 points) will receive Burkina faso (eleven); a tie, like the one they registered on September 7, would give the Desert foxes your pass to the next Round.

In B, there are possibilities for three selections: Tunisia (10 points), Equatorial Guinea (10) and with less opportunity Zambia (7); Tunisians welcome Copper Bullets and a win would secure his ticket to the final Round; but, a draw or a defeat would leave their fate in the hands of Equatorial Guinea that with a triumph in his visit to Mauritania would give you your rating. Zambia has it more complicated, because in addition to beating Tunisia, must do so by four or more goals difference and that Guinea lose to Mauritania.

In Sector C there will be a direct duel between Nigeria (12 points) and Cape Verde (10) for the pass to the Final Round of the African Qualifying; at Super Eagles reaches them with a draw against the Blue sharks to stay with the leadership of the platoon.

In Group D, the duel between Cameroon (12 points) and Ivory Coast (13) will spark sparks at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, in Yaoundé, the Cameroonian capital, as the loser will spin two absences in World Cups, after both teams did not attend Russia 2018. In the first duel, which was played in Ivory Coast, The elephants they beat 2-1 to The Indomitable Lions.

When the 10 classified for the Third Elimination Round of Africa are defined, they will be paired in five keys to Round Trip matches that will be played from March 21 to 29, 2022 to define the 5 invited to Qatar 2022.

