rain of criticism for a “lost” Italy

From the sports press to former coaches like Arrigo Sacchi, the Italian team received a shower of criticism after failing to qualify directly for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and being forced to look for the ticket in the delicate playoffs in March.

“What a nightmare”, “Walking a tightrope”, “Another Italy is needed” are some of the headlines that made the front pages of the Italian press this Tuesday, after the lackluster 0-0 against Northern Ireland that prevented Roberto Mancini’s men from maintaining the first position in group C.

“La Gazzetta dello Sport” emphasizes that the play-off returns to “being between Italy and the World Cup”, as happened four years ago, when the “azzurri” surrendered to Sweden and they missed one world Cup for the first time in the previous sixty years.

Italy laments after a draw against Ireland that avoided their direct pass to the World Cup Getty Images

“Corriere dello Sport” defines “correct” the verdict of group C and criticizes an Italy that created “few chances to score” against a Northern Ireland that had no particular goals to achieve.

The Roman newspaper warns of the dangers involved in being measured in the repechage, organized with semifinals and final, with teams such as Poland, Russia or the selected Swedish, executioner of Italy in 2017.

And the criticism of Italy also came from Arrigo Sacchi, the selector in the 1994 World Cup, when the “azzurri” lost the final in the penalty shootout against Brazil.

“We are tired and a little arrogant. Now we have to keep our feet on the ground”, Sacchi assured in an interview with “La Gazzetta dello Sport”.

Yes indeed, Mancini tried to calm the atmosphere by expressing his “total confidence” about the fact that Italy will end up qualifying for the world Cup and he even said that “maybe” he will win his fifth title.

A four-time world champion (1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006), Italy could miss their second consecutive World Cup, after their previous two appearances ended with an elimination in the group stage.