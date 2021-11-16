Mitrovic ‘mocks’ CR7 and celebrates Portugal’s defeat with Coca-Cola

Editorial Mediotiempo

/ 11.15.2021 15:04:05





Within the UEFA qualifiers a surprise huge, and is that Serbia defeated Portugal on a visit and with it directly accessed Qatar 2022, sending to Cristiano Ronaldo and company to Repechage. After consolidating the victory, TOleksandar Mitrovic celebrated with pizza and Coca-Cola.

It is important to remember that in the last Euro 2020 Cristiano Ronaldo it was news because pushed away a couple of Coke bottles, during a press conference, and recommended everyone to drink water, so this act of Mitrovic would be a ‘dart’ for the Bug.

Mitrovic celebrating with his soda

After Serbia defeated Portugal 1-2, the visiting players stayed a while longer on the field of play but the one who stole the attention was Mitrovicwell, not only He went out without shorts to celebrate with the fans present, but he had a Coca-Cola in his hand.

In a video that became viral it is appreciated Serbian exiting the stadium tunnel and giving his soda a good drink; then he pauses and raises his can. In conclusion, runs away, with a country flag on his back, and celebra with fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo: “Don’t drink Coca Cola, drink water.” Aleksandar Mitrovic last night after scoring the winner against Portugal: Celebrates with a can of Coca Cola on Ronaldo’s turf. ???? pic.twitter.com/rwl75ERyHZ – Football Shithousery (@FootyRustling) November 15, 2021

There’s a made very curious with Aleksandar Mitrovic, because since he achieved promotion to the Premier League with Fulham, in 2018, cevery time he achieves a great achievement he eats a whole pizza in the locker room and accompanies it with your soda; Obtaining a pass to the World Cup made this custom become present.

It was like this Mitrovic led Serbia to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and turned on the controversy in social networks, because as has been said, pIt seems to be a ‘dart’ for Cristiano Ronaldo although in the same way it could just be his way of eating.

Portugal this to the waiting to meet his rival for the Repechage, Well, some of the UEFA Playoffs matches are still being played.