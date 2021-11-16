Lesson at home! Jaime Munguía had no mercy and beat Gabriel Rosado

On Anaheim, Jaime Munguia sweated the fat drop, worked and taught a lesson to Gabriel Rosado to come out with his hand up in his last fight in the 2021. The Mexican won on points and showed a great advance in his boxing form to give a show and not suffer to ask for a munidialista opportunity.

The born in Tijuana I came from beating Kamil Szeremeta, while the American Bektemir Melikuziev on the same billboard as the Mexican. On the other hand, Erik Morales’ fighter showed a great change in his boxing because he threw combinations, had good waist management and had to go to war, he did.

Certainly what i needed Jaime Munguía he was a proven boxer at 160 pounds as he had given several surprises when he was not a favorite and complicated great fighters. Because of this, the former world champion began the match combining, using the jab to dominate the long and good waist game to connect several blows to the soft areas to remove legs from a shifter. Gabriel Rosado.

In any case, in the fourth round the boiler was lit due to the fact that both crossed, where the Mexican took better advantage to stay with a tight round. In the sixth round, the fighter with Puerto Rican roots showed he connected better, so in the seventh round the Tijuana He got the best out of his boxing because he did not stop connecting to him in the long and short distance, but with the patience he did not have before.

With running around, Jaime Munguia He returned to throw several power blows, but also to receive several times the left which he always resisted, especially for not raising his head and not keeping him out of distance. Because of this the fight was the cards where the Mexican won in a unanimous decision after scoring 118-110, 119-109 and 117-111. Cards Bolavip They were 118-110 for the one of Tijuana.