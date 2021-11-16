Iranian man would have pretended to be a woman to play in women’s soccer

Iran beat Jordan in a women’s national team game. So far everything seemed normal. The game ended tied in regular time and was defined on penalties.

In the batch, the janitor of Iran stood out, stopped two penalties and from there the problem was unleashed.

After the game, the Soccer Federation Jordan filed a complaint with the FIFA that the Iranian goalkeeper was a man, not a woman, and sent an official letter.

In the request sent to FIFA by the Jordan Soccer Federation, says: “If there is any doubt about the identity of a player to play, an investigation should be opened immediately. We invite the FIFA to take action in this regard. ”

The Iranian coach Maryam Irandoust said the accusations are “false pretexts for not accepting defeat” and was willing to “supply all required documents.”

After losing their match on penalties, the Jordanian women’s team has asked the Asian soccer association to verify the gender of the Iranian goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/WO5oOEst9R – The Vice (@viciarcado) November 14, 2021

She added that “medical personnel have scrupulously examined each player on the national team to check hormones and avoid any problems. “

Zohreh Koudaei, who for two years has played for the Iranian national team, said about the statements against him: “I will sue the Jordanian Football Federation, I am a woman. This is intimidation. ”

