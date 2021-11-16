CMB convention opens with the presence of Floyd Mayweather and Carlos Slim

On its first day, the World Boxing Council presented awards to manager Eddy Reynoso, announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. and child Bridger Walker

The annual convention of the World Boxing Council kicked off this Monday in the Mexican capital with an authentic gala of champions led by legends Floyd Mayweather, Julio César Chávez, Roberto Durán and Larry Holmes, and another parade of personalities led by Carlos Slim, Salvador Quirarte and Claudia Sheinbaum.

Countless awards were given during a massive opening ceremony that included the intonation of the Anthem by Mijares. Eddy Reynoso received a world champion belt for his successful work as a coach, since, said Mauricio Sulaimán, last year he crowned five WBC monarchs.

The opening of the WBC convention had many guests. Alma Montiel | WBC

A champion belt was also awarded to little Bridger Walker in the most emotional moment of the day. Walker was the boy who saved his sister from a dog attack, and his act of heroism prompted the WBC to call the new Cruiserweight / Heavyweight division ‘Bridgerweight’. Floyd Mayweather, Claudia Sheimbaum and the first champion of the category, the Colombian Oscar Rivas, gave him tremendous recognition.

Legendary announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. received recognition for his career and it was the protagonists of the first championship fight that he announced, Julio César Chávez and Mario ‘Azabache’ Martínez, who presented him with the statuette designed by the green and gold body. There was also recognition for Sheinbaum from the assisting champions.

The inauguration culminated around two in the afternoon at the Arroyo restaurant in the south of the city, and later the guests tasted a meal accompanied by Mexican music, and there it was Roberto ‘Mano de Piedra’ Durán who took the microphone to sing ‘Caminos de Guanajuato’, which is one of his favorites from the repertoire of tricolor music.

This Tuesday the work sessions begin with the classifications and mandatory fights for the champions. On this occasion, monarchs such as Óscar Rivas and Ilunga Makabu were present. On Thursday the arrival of Canelo Álvarez is expected. Humberto ‘Chiquita’ González, Lupe Pintor and Carlos Zárate topped the range of Mexican boxing legends in attendance.