Canada vs Mexico. Where to WATCH the game heading to Qatar 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.15.2021 17:26:19





Moment of revenge for the Mexican team after his first defeat in the Concacaf Octagonal Course to Qatar 2022However, the opportunity to redeem yourself will be in a very complicated square such as the city of Edmonton, where is it agreed for this Tuesday, November 16 the match Canada vs Mexico.

This is how Canada and Mexico arrive at the game

CANADA: Is he only undefeated in Concacaf Playoffs, although of his seven results at the moment he registers four ties, that is why he appears in third place with 13 points, below the Tricolor and the United States.

El Salvador, Panama and more recently Costa Rica were defeated in Canadian territory, while Honduras (the last place in the Octagonal) is the only one that could take a point away from them.

MEXICO: As we already said, El Tri del Tata Martino comes from falling against the United States, a result that “could be seen coming” given the poor performance of the team despite the fact that he was marching as leader, a condition that was taken away by those of Uncle Sam.

Despite that, the Mexican National Team is second in the Octagonal with 14 points and as visitors they already beat Costa Rica and El Salvador, plus a draw in Panama and the recent fall in Cincinnati.

Players to watch from Canada vs Mexico

Alphonso davies : Probably the best player of all Concacaf who plays for Bayern Munich, but unlike the Bavarian club where he usually appears as a left back, in the Maple Leaf team he goes midfield forward on that plot and sometimes he moves to the center, for example the assistance he gave for the goal with which Canada tied Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.

: Probably the who plays for Bayern Munich, but unlike the Bavarian club where he usually appears as a left back, in the Maple Leaf team he goes on that plot and sometimes he moves to the center, for example the assistance he gave for the goal with which Canada tied Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. Hirving lozano: The more unbalancing -by far- of the national team. While Tecatito Corona lives low hours, the Chucky seems to be on the rise and it will be essential that he exploit the hand-to-hand duels to score or assist Raúl Jiménez if the Tricolores want to avoid the humiliation of a second consecutive setback.

Where to watch the game Canada vs Mexico

Phase : Day 8 of the Octagonal de Concacaf

: Day 8 of the Octagonal de Concacaf Campus : Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton

: Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton Date : Tuesday, November 16, 2021

: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Schedule : Match starts at 8:05 p.m. CST

: Match starts at 8:05 p.m. CST TV channel : Channel 5, TUDN and Azteca 7 will broadcast

: Channel 5, TUDN and Azteca 7 will broadcast Online streaming: Half time with your minute by minute live

Antecedents of Mexico and Canada towards the World Cup

This eighth day marks the beginning of the second round in the Concacaf Qualifying. It was last October that Mexico and Canada they played in the Aztec stadium with final score of 1-1, which led to boos from the fans and the appearance of the homophobic scream.