Beetroot: know all the benefits of this superfood

Beet turns out to be a very common vegetable in the feeding daily, especially in the preparation of salads of various varieties, being a great complement to other vegetables. But in addition to its gastronomic virtues, beteraba (as it is also known in southern Latin America), is a natural product that benefits health against hypertension, among other pathologies.

In addition to its uses in solid gastronomic preparations, it has also increased its consumption in juices and smoothies, taking advantage of all the nutrients and minerals it has. The beetroot It is a low-fat vegetable and an essential source of water for the body. If you join the feeding, its vitamins A and C, carotenoids, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and copper will also be used.

Among the virtues that the beetroot there is one that directly benefits the hypertension. In this sense, the vegetable can reduce high blood pressure due to its nitrates of natural origin that are converted into nitric oxide upon reaching the body, contributing to the dilation of blood vessels, which translates into an improvement in circulation and control. blood pressure.

Beyond the properties before the hypertension, there are also other benefits of beteraba in a feeding healthy and balanced. Intake of the beetroot It helps to cleanse and purify the circulatory system and the liver as it contains nitrate and also prevents fluid retention because it is rich in potassium and prevents the feeling of bloating and heaviness.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, the beetroot it will be vital for other issues related to health, beyond digestive, kidney and hypertension. With regard to the nervous system, the vegetable is rich in vitamin B9, folate and magnesium, collaborating in the proper functioning of the nerves.