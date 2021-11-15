The Napoli player who is followed by Real Madrid and Barcelona

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.15.2021 10:08:50





The Napoli has established itself as the great surprise of the A series, competition that leads after 12 disputed dates in which he does not know defeat (accumulates 10 victories and two draws).

The group where the Mexican Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano plays has attracted the attention of locals and strangers and one of the Mexican’s companions is already followed by two European giants such as the Real Madrid and the Barcelona.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the coach Carlo Ancelotti, who already directed the Napoli a couple of seasons ago, has fixedlook at Elif Elmas, 22-year-old midfielder.

The soccer player from North macedonia arrived at Napoli precisely with the approval of Ancelotti in 2019, paying 16 million euros to the Fenerbahce and has been under the command of Luciano Spalletti who has shown his best version.

The Italian newspaper also stressed that since Barcelona They have also followed up for the player, who has had no problems adapting to various midfield positions when required.

To continue with such performance, Xavi could use a man of his characteristics for a beaten Blaugrana squad that survives with youth names such as Gavi or Pedri.