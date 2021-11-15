The facts you should know about Week 10 of the NFL

The Week 10 of the NFL continues its action this Sunday with a day in which multiple Super Bowl candidate teams will have action.

The day began on Thursday night with the surprise victory of the Miami dolphins, 22-10 on the contenders Baltimore RavensHowever, it might not be the only surprise we see in the Week 10.

The Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and Houston Texans they will have no action because they enjoy their week off.

The Week 10 also marks the possible return of the quarterbacks Kyler murray (injury), Aaron Rodgers (COVID-19) and Russell wilson (injured reserve list), as well as Tom brady, who comes from his rest.

Finally, Los Angeles Rams they will visit the San Francisco 49ers in a duel between rivals from the NFC West that will end the Week 10 at “Monday Night Football“.

These are the data you should know about the matches of Week 10:

