The facts you should know about Week 10 of the NFL

The Week 10 of the NFL continues its action this Sunday with a day in which multiple Super Bowl candidate teams will have action.

The day began on Thursday night with the surprise victory of the Miami dolphins, 22-10 on the contenders Baltimore RavensHowever, it might not be the only surprise we see in the Week 10.

The Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, contenders for the Super Bowl, have action on Sunday. ESPN Illustration

The Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and Houston Texans they will have no action because they enjoy their week off.

The Week 10 also marks the possible return of the quarterbacks Kyler murray (injury), Aaron Rodgers (COVID-19) and Russell wilson (injured reserve list), as well as Tom brady, who comes from his rest.

Finally, Los Angeles Rams they will visit the San Francisco 49ers in a duel between rivals from the NFC West that will end the Week 10 at “Monday Night Football“.

These are the data you should know about the matches of Week 10:

They have met 21 times in the regular season ( Washington leads series 11-10).

The Buccaneers They are looking to start a season 7-2 for the third time in their history (1979 and 2002).

Tom Brady has five wins in a row against Washington , including last postseason win.

Brady is 21-0 in his career against teams that come in with a losing streak of at least 4 in a row.

Washington allows 286.8 passing yards per game this season (worst in the NFL).

Ron Rivera is 12-7 in his head coaching career against the Buccaneers and 4-3 against Bruce Arians.





They have met 24 times in the regular season (series tied 12-12).

The Browns They lead the NFL this season in rushing yards (1,442), yards per carry (5.28) and rushing touchdowns (16).

Nick Chubb will not play this week after testing positive for COVID-19. His 731 rushing yards are the third-highest in the NFL.

The Patriots have six consecutive home victories against the Browns . His last loss was in 1992 when Bill Belichick was the head coach of Cleveland .

Mac Jones is the third rookie quarterback since 1970 with at least five wins, 10 touchdown passes and 2,000 passing yards in the first nine games of his career.





They have met 120 times in the regular season ( Bills lead the series 64-56).

The defense of the Bills he has allowed only five touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks (the lowest in the NFL).

Josh Allen is 3-2 in his career against the Jets . Two of those victories were at MetLife Stadium.

The only two victories of the Jets in 2021, they have been at home against opponents with a winning record ( Titans and Bengals ).

The Jets they scored at least 30 points and logged 480 total yards in each of the two games that Zach Wilson did not start this season.





They have met 15 times in the regular season ( Titans lead the series 8-6-1).

First time since 2002 that Saints they don’t have a quarterback with at least 300 passing yards after eight games in a season.

Alvin Kamara will not play the game due to a knee injury. His 6,900 total yards are the third-most since the 2017 season.

The Titans could become the second team in history (Eagles in 2003) to win five games in a row against opponents who reached the playoffs in 2020.





They have met 40 times in the regular season ( Colts lead the series 25-15).

The home team has won each of the last seven games in this rivalry.

The Jaguars come from allowing six points against Bills . They allowed 30 points or more in four of their seven previous games.

Trevor Lawrence has 302.5 passing yards per game and four touchdown passes in two games against divisional opponents this year.

The Colts they have scored at least 25 points in six straight games (longest active streak in the NFL).

Jonathan Taylor has 100 total yards and a rushing touchdown in six straight games. He could become the fourth player to hit those numbers in seven straight games in the Super Bowl era.





They have met 27 times in the regular season ( Cowboys lead series 16-11).

The last six games of the Falcons they were defined by a single possession. It’s the longest active streak in the NFL.

Matt Ryan has 73 career games with at least 300 passing yards. He is tied with Philip Rivers for the fourth most in NFL history.

The Cowboys They have not lost consecutive home games since Weeks 11 and 12 of 2017.

Dak Prescott has five straight games with multiple touchdown passes. He is one game away from matching Tony Romo and Danny White for the third longest streak in team history.





They have met 34 times in the regular season ( Steelers lead the series 17-14-1).

It is the fourth time in the history of the Lions They start a 0-8 campaign (they lost their ninth game in the previous three instances).

Jared Goff is 0-15 without Sean McVay as his head coach (0-7 in his rookie season and 0-8 now).

The Steelers They are 13-2 against Lions in the Super Bowl era (0-2 on Thanksgiving and 13-0 in all other games).

Ben Roethlisberger will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. The Steelers they’ve lost their last four straight games when a quarterback other than Roethlisberger starts (three losses to Devlin Hodgers, one to Mason Rudolph).

Pittsburgh has been a favorite in three of the last four games that Roethlisberger hasn’t started, they didn’t cover in any of them.

In the past three seasons, Steelers They are 17-8 (.680) when Ben Roethlisberger starts and 8-7 (.533) when he doesn’t.





They have met 13 times in the regular season ( Vikings lead the series 7-6).

The defense of the Chargers he’s the worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (161.6) and yards per carry allowed (5.0).

Justin Herbert is one of two quarterbacks (Tom Brady) with at least 35 passes thrown in each of his team’s games this year.

The Vikings They are 0-3 this season against AFC rivals. All three losses were in overtime.

Kirk Cousins ​​has completed 72 percent of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions in the first half of his games this season. 64 percent of completions, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the second half.





They have met 15 times in the regular season ( Panthers lead the series 11-4).

The Panthers have five consecutive victories over Cardinals including postseason. Each of those wins was by double digits.

Cam Newton returned to the team after being with the Patriots in 2020. He debuted in 2011 facing the Cardinals and threw for 422 yards in that game.

The Cardinals They are 8-1 this season. If they win, they will match their best start to a season (1948 and 2014).

Kyler Murray could miss his second game in a row with an ankle injury. The Cardinals they won without him in the past week.





They have met 19 times in the regular season ( Packers lead the series 11-8).

The home team has won each of the last nine meetings between the two including playoffs.

The defense of the Seahawks allowed 10.0 points per game in Weeks 7 and 8 (Between Weeks 1 through 6 he allowed 24.8 points per game).

Russell Wilson will return after undergoing surgery on his hand. He would start the 150th game of his career (he is 100-48-1).

Packers they have eight consecutive home victories in the regular season. It’s the longest active streak in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers was activated and could return to play this Sunday. The Packers They are 133-64-1 (.674) with him as their starting quarterback since 2008.





They have met 13 times in the regular season ( Eagles lead series 8-5).

The Eagles they have not beaten a team with a winning record this season.

Jalen Hurts is one of two quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson) to lead his team in rushing yards (494) this season.

The Broncos they have allowed fewer than 18 points in six games this season (the highest in the league).

Teddy Bridgewater has 80.2 percent of completions in 2021 against charging plays (NFL leader).





They have met 121 times in the regular season ( Chiefs lead the series 66-53-2).

The Chiefs they accumulate 10 consecutive victories on the road against divisional rivals. Their last loss was in Week 7 of 2017 against the Raiders .

Patrick Mahomes is 5-1 against Los Raiders in his career (3-0 on the road).

The Raiders they are averaging 31.4 points per game in their wins and 13.0 points per game in their losses this season.

Derek Carr is 3-11 in his career against the Chiefs (2-1 since last season).



