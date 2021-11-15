MLB Astros meets with Starling Marte to negotiate signing

This Saturday, November 13, it was announced that Houston Astros reportedly reunited with Starling Mars to talk about business because it is intended to sign it heading into the 2022 MLB Season. The Dominican is one of the most coveted elements in this year’s free agency market, as he is the top outfielder available.
MLB Network journalist Jon Heyman reported this day that the Houston Astros and Starling Marte have met for talks about a possible signing for the next season.
Although the Dominican could be an “ideal” piece for the Texan team, they will not have it easy at all since he is one of the most coveted elements of the market this winter due to his capabilities.
Houston would have to compete with organizations like the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Miami Marlins, the New York Yankees and others that in the past few days gave signs of being interested in him.
Starling Marte saw action in 120 games of the 2021 MLB Season between the Miami Marlins and the Oakland Athletics. In that time he had a batting average of .310, with 145 hits and 12 home runs.
adda lavalle
I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Degree in Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Inter-American University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball from the Mexican Baseball League (LMB ), Liga Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern at the LMB Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club, with whom I attended the 2019 Rey Series. I have done work for social networks such as coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was in a game of Lions of Yucatán, in the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; and that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team of my loves and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I dedicate myself to baseball most of the time, my sport, in the beginning, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.
see more