MLB Astros meets with Starling Marte to negotiate signing

This Saturday, November 13, it was announced that Houston Astros reportedly reunited with Starling Mars to talk about business because it is intended to sign it heading into the 2022 MLB Season. The Dominican is one of the most coveted elements in this year’s free agency market, as he is the top outfielder available.

MLB Network journalist Jon Heyman reported this day that the Houston Astros and Starling Marte have met for talks about a possible signing for the next season.

Although the Dominican could be an “ideal” piece for the Texan team, they will not have it easy at all since he is one of the most coveted elements of the market this winter due to his capabilities.

Houston would have to compete with organizations like the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Miami Marlins, the New York Yankees and others that in the past few days gave signs of being interested in him.

Starling Marte saw action in 120 games of the 2021 MLB Season between the Miami Marlins and the Oakland Athletics. In that time he had a batting average of .310, with 145 hits and 12 home runs.