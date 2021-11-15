GP Brasil F1 2021: Checo Prez, a golden point that could decide the World Cup

ANDl Brazilian Grand Prix I experienced a new episode in the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes. Although the world champion squad extended its lead in the constructors’ championship, Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez got a gold point with the fast lap.

When the race was dying (70/71), the Mexican driver changed tires for lighter ones and ended up signing the Fastest lap with a time of 1: 11.010, beating the 1: 11.982 set by Lewis Hamilton (47/71).

“Well done Checo Prez, Bottas was very lucky with the safety car. Nice job and well done with the fast lap at the end, “Red Bull boss Christian Horner told him. Checo Prez over the team radio.

Thus the tapato snatched a point from the British and in passing helped his teammate, Max Verstappen, in the fight for the drivers’ championship.

With three races to go Verstappen continues at the top with 332.5 points, 14 more than those achieved by Hamilton Until now. At this point, every detail is decisive and if Checo had not signed the fast lap, Lewis would have one more point.

The same situation could be decisive also in the constructors’ championship, although ah Mercedes managed to enlarge her advantage. After the Brazilian GP the champions have 521.5 points, while Red Bull is second with 510.5.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi will be the scenes of a cardiac season finale. Is the extra point achieved by Checo Prez in Brazil a factor?

