Gabriela, eliminated from Exatlón México

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
30

Another week of Exatlon Mexico It has ended, between a lot of effort, pressure and an end something expected by several viewers, who already predicted what would happen according to the progress.

The red team had an injury to one of its members and, as expected, it was up to one of the women to assume her position for the next battle. It all started in the end of the world circuit, with a final where they had to break tiles by throwing cork balls, however, in the end the duel would be won by the blue team, taking both survivals.

