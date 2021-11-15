Gabriela, eliminated from Exatlón México

Another week of Exatlon Mexico It has ended, between a lot of effort, pressure and an end something expected by several viewers, who already predicted what would happen according to the progress.

The red team had an injury to one of its members and, as expected, it was up to one of the women to assume her position for the next battle. It all started in the end of the world circuit, with a final where they had to break tiles by throwing cork balls, however, in the end the duel would be won by the blue team, taking both survivals.

Two athletes from the red team would meet in elimination duels, where they would first meet Gabriela and Maura, the loser will go against Thalía; in this case, it would be Maura who would be saved, sending her partner to a duel for survival with the person with the lowest performance of the blue team.

Who survived the elimination?

Before this, Gabriela She would have made fun of the blue team by winning one of the first games, but life would surprise her as she was the one eliminated at the end of this week in Exatlón México, to the discomfort of the red team that lost another member. Although many people were happy because they did not like her much.

GABY says goodbye to the adventure called Exatlon. ?????? Thanks for everything. ??#AEliminationColosal ?? pic.twitter.com/PxxI9yldfi – Exatlon Mexico (@ExatlonMx) November 15, 2021

MG