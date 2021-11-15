Exatlón México: Who will win the International Duel against Colombia?

The participants of the Exatlón México have passed very difficult tests, Well, they were already measured against the Legends and before them they could see who were the strongest when competing when they faced off against foreign athletes in the International Duel.

A new test will come to high performance athletes when they have to compete Against high-performance athletes from another country, it seems that the country that was selected will be the Exatlón de Colombia, who will go so far as to demand the maximum capabilities of the Guardians and Pathfinders.

Related news

Who will win the Exatlón Colombia against the Exatlón México?

From production, it is planned that the International Duel against Exatlón Colombia is the following week; Let’s remember that the athletes from Mexico already measured themselves against the Colombians in the Exatlon Cup in 2019.

Instagram exatlonmx

Why will the Exatlón Colombia Legends arrive?

It should be noted that the Exatlón Colombia is not in force, but the organizers there, have summoned the best athletes who have participated in the different seasons, it could be said that the Legends would be the ones who would compete against the athletes of the Exatlón México.

How did Exatlon Mexico against Slovenia?

The International Duel that took place a couple of weeks ago was on the surface, since the Mexicans managed to tie the score in the first International Battle of the Exatlon, but the nerves were stronger against the Aztec athletes as well as with the pressure, all this at the moment of wanting to tear down the structure.

After the amazing runs and heart shots, the Slovenians managed to add one more victory, as well as a three-point lead ahead of the Exatlón México participants.

Who will be out this weekend?

This week there are many rumors about who will be out this weekend, On the one hand, Antonio Rosique has a direct problem with Gabriela Espinosa, who took out one of his favorites; Briseida Acosta.

Mortal Kombat lost to one of the participants with worse performance, that was perhaps what hurt the Guardians, who to date do not want the player of the flag billet.

On the other hand, there is a possibility that Nataly Gutiérrez, who so far is one of the best participants with the best performance, so the exit of Mom Dynamite would also be a very controversial elimination since apparently it would also be Gaby who went to the Elimination Duel.

So far everything will be determined until November 14, when the real-time program shows who will be eliminated from Exatlón México.

Follow Herald Sports on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

AC