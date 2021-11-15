Exatlón México: SHE is the ELIMINATED controversy of Guardianes (November 14)

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
29

Apparently the eliminated one left by the November 14 at the Exatlón México will finally be Gabriela Espinosa, the flag player went to the Elimination Duel with Maura Martínez, who is also from the Guardians, and against Thalia de los Conquistadores.

Gabriela Espinosa finally left for the good luck of the Guardians, because all the Reds longed for the billet player to be eliminated since they have not gotten along with her at all.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here