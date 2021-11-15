Exatlón México: SHE is the ELIMINATED controversy of Guardianes (November 14)

Apparently the eliminated one left by the November 14 at the Exatlón México will finally be Gabriela Espinosa, the flag player went to the Elimination Duel with Maura Martínez, who is also from the Guardians, and against Thalia de los Conquistadores.

Gabriela Espinosa finally left for the good luck of the Guardians, because all the Reds longed for the billet player to be eliminated since they have not gotten along with her at all.

On the other hand, even if they didn’t want her on their team, the Guardians keep losing one of their own; It should be noted that before the cameras of Exatlón México, Jahir Ocampo revealed that Maura the newcomer brings them more.

Are the Guardians happy for the departure of Gabriela Espinosa?

Jahir Ocampo and Paulina revealed that if it depended on them who they would save, it would be Maura, because we all know that Briseida Acosta’s departure hit the judoka Bengal a lot and more.

Gaby’s departure puts a smile on Antonio Rosique

All week after eliminating Mortal Kombat, Antonio Rosique insisted on making some negative comments when the billet player competed, that is why with the departure of Gaby apparently The Highest Authority would have been happy.

Gabriela Espinosa never had a cavity in the Guardians?

No, apparently removing Gabriela Espinosa was very good for the Guardians who whenever they were interviewed in front of the Exatlón México cameras, they did not miss the opportunity to say or imply that Gaby had no cavity with the Reds.

Who is Gabriela Espinosa?

Gabriela Espinosa is a 24-year-old young woman, originally from Puebla, she entered to reinforce the Guardians. Espinosa has a great career as a flag player, she even played in the old continent, in Spain.

but in his stay in the Exatlón México could not score or win a race; But when he had to go to the Elimination Duel against Paulina and against Briseida, everything changed.

Even if the Guardians have lost one of their own, They did not feel it so much, since Gaby was in charge of snatching Mortal Kombat’s dream of continuing in the Exatlón México. The flag player always She was frowned upon by her teammates, but something she will always carry with her is that she was the one who eliminated Briseida Acosta, Antonio Rosique’s darling.

