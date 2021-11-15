Elon Musk takes on Bernie Sanders … on Twitter

Elon musk, CEO of Tesla, was faced with Bernie sanders on Twitter after the US senator demanded that the rich who pay their “fair share” of taxes.

“We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period,” Sanders wrote on Twitter. Taunting the 80-year-old senator, Musk replied, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.”

The businessman, who had already paid out $ 6.9 billion in shares of the electric car company as of November 12, further wrote: “Do you want me to sell more shares, Bernie? Just tell me.”

Sanders’ tweet comes amid Washington’s efforts to raise taxes for the super rich.

We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period. – Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 13, 2021

Senate Democrats presented a Proposal to tax billionaires’ stocks and other marketable assets to help fund the president’s social spending agenda Joe biden and closing a loophole that has allowed the super-rich to defer capital gains taxes indefinitely.

A week ago, Musk tweeted that he would sell 10% of his shares if users of the social media platform supported the move. About the 57.9% of people voted in favor of the sale of shares.

Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word … – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

vjcm