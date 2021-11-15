6 brands sign agreement not to produce gasoline cars

In order to help end the problem of climate change, six recognized car brands internationally, they pledged to leave behind the gasoline vehicles to make way for the sale of the electrical

It was during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) held in Glasgow that this proposal was made known. World leaders and automotive executives were present at this event.

6 brands sign an agreement not to produce gasoline cars. Photo: Freepik



Which brands joined this initiative

So far it is known that the international car brands that have joined this initiative are Mercedes-Benz, Ford, General Motors, Volvo, Jaguar-Land Rover and BYD, which would seek to end gasoline vehicles.

These six brands that signed the agreement, according to 2019 data, represent a quarter of total car sales made worldwide. This proposal to stop selling gasoline vehicles was also supported by more than 30 countries, including Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Norway.

These countries indicated that they will accelerate the processes of the automotive industry, so that in this way, by 2035, the cars on the market will be 100% electric and thereby contribute to the problem of climate change.

Another good news is that Uber is expected to join this initiative, making it the first private transport company to have only electric cars on its platform by 2035.

The countries that decided not to join or sign this initiative are the United States, China and Germany, which would ultimately be a point against since they are three of the automotive giants. This was supported by Toyota, Volkswagen, and Renault Nissan.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News section.