When do you play the Liga MX Repechage? Matches and schedules

Already with America, Atlas, Tigers and Lion installed in the Liguilla directly to finish among the first four places, now it only remains to know the four clubs they will face in the Quarterfinals, three of which could be the so-called big clubs.

With his somersault over Cruz Azul on the last day, Cougars managed to sneak into the Repechage, where they were already Toluca, Saints, Puebla, Blue Cross, Monterrey and Chivaswhile breaking was added Athletic of San Luis for him 0-0 draw against Santos in the last match of Matchday 17.

When does the Liga MX Repechage start?

According to the calendar released by Liga MX, the Repechage of Grita México A21 It will be played on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 November, although it will be necessary to define which days the teams that will host the matches will choose.

Liga MX clarified that Reclassification dates and times will be announced next Monday, November 15, after the virtual meeting with the representatives of the Clubs.

Repechage Matches

Santos vs. Athletic of San Luis

Toluca vs. Cougars

Puebla vs. Chivas

Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey

Is the Repechage a single match?

Repechage matches they will be played in a single match at the headquarters of the four clubs that they are in a better position in the table.

As a rule, two will be on Saturday and the other two on Sunday. In the event that a tie prevails in the 90 minutes they will go straight to penalties, without overtime and regardless of the away goal.