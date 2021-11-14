Starting grid of the Brazilian GP race after penalty for Hamilton

The starting grid for the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix has changed due to the penalty that Lewis Hamilton will have at the Interlagos Autodrome.

Hamilton is punished with five positions for engine change. The Briton achieved fifth place in the Sprint Qualifying and with this penalty he will have to start tenth.

Below is the provisional starting grid for the Brazilian GP:

1. Valtteri Bottas – (Mercedes)

2. Max Verstappen – (Red Bull)

3. Carlos Sainz – (Ferrari)

4. Sergio Pérez – (Red Bull)

5. Lando Norris – (McLaren)

6. Charles Leclerc – (Ferrari)

7. Pierre Gasly – (AlphaTauri)

8. Esteban Ocon – (Alpine)

9. Sebastian Vettel – (Aston Martin)

10. Lewis Hamilton – (Mercedes) *

11. Daniel Ricciardo – (McLaren)

12. Fernando Alonso – (Alpine)

13. Antonio Giovinazzi – (Alfa Romeo)

14. Lance Stroll – (Aston Martin)

15. Yuki Tsunoda – (AlphaTauri)

16. Nicholas Latifi – (Williams)

17. George Russell – (Williams)

18. Kimi Räikkönen – (Alfa Romeo)

19. Mick Schumacher – (Haas)

20. Nikita Mazepin – (Haas)

Observations:

*. 5 positions per motor change

Tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. from São Paulo, the Brazilian Grand Prix race will begin.

