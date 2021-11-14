SHCP lowers support again

The tax incentives Over the prices of the fuels on Mexico have been updated this Friday to determine the new fees to apply the following week from Saturday, November 13 and until the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) publish in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF) the following props next Friday, November 19.

These stimuli refer particularly to the Special tax on production and services (IEPS) whose applicable fee receives discounts from the Treasury to reduce the assessment charged to motorists and the final price of the gasoline and the diesel is reduced in favor of users.

This week the support in the IEPS quotas on hydrocarbons will be reduced with incentives for red, green and diesel gasoline as follows:

Magna Gasoline. The fee that will be charged in this period was adjusted by 67.44% of the IEPS, which contrasts with the 81.77 that was handled last week.

This means that drivers who fill gasoline will pay for each liter 1.6653 pesos of this lien.

We also recommend WhatsApp, three new functions that will be integrated shortly

Premium Gasoline. Gasoline characterized by its octane equal to or greater than 91, the support dropped to 543.08% from the previous level of 61.10%, so when acquiring each liter of this fuel for your car, a tax of 2.4584 pesos.

With the reduction of the stimulus, this amount will be 0.78 cents higher for each liter in the week of November 13 to 19 than what was paid until last Friday.

Diesel. This oil derivative also suffered a reduction in support, so the operators of vehicles that run on this fuel will pay 2.5941 pesos for every liter when loading your tank.

This is due to the fact that the new fiscal stimulus was located at 53.85%, when the previous week it had been authorized at 58.63%

We suggest you read Bitcóin is two months old as a means of payment in El Salvador: images

This constitutes the third consecutive week with downward adjustments in fiscal stimuli and, therefore, in increases in IEPS quotas for gasoline.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the News section of My Pocket.