Portugal vs. Serbia live online for Qualifying Europe to Qatar 2022 with Cristiano Ronaldo | minute by minute and transmission channel | SPORT-TOTAL

29 ‘PT | Portugal has not reached the rival area for several minutes. They are prioritizing the defensive aspect.
27 ‘PT | The ball ended up in the hands of goalkeeper Rui Patricio.
26 ‘PT | Free kick for Serbia. They all go up.
25 ‘PT | Serbia has improved in these minutes. Play mostly in the field of Portugal and look for spaces.
23 ‘PT | Veljkovic (Serbia) felt sorry after a clash with Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is already recovering.
22 ‘PT | Portugal is having a hard time right now. He cannot leave his field.
20 ‘PT | Serbia is pushing Portugal very high. It causes the error.
19 ‘PT | Portugal now tries to impose its rhythm and touches the ball from side to side. Put patience.
17 ‘PT | The match is made back and forth. A lot of dynamics from both teams.
14 ‘PT | UFFFFFFF!
CR7’s shot went very close to the rival goal.
13 ‘PT | Dangerous free kick for Portugal close to the area. Cristiano Ronaldo goes.
12 ‘PT | YELLOW CARD
Gudelj is booked in Serbia for a hard foul on Bernardo Silva (Portugal).
11 ‘PT | PALOOOOOOO!
Vlahovic finished off with a left foot inside the area and almost put the equalizer for Serbia.
10 ‘PT | Milinkovic’s header that goes over the goal of Portugal.
9 ‘PT | WAS IT CRIMINAL?
Renato Sánches fell within the Serbian area and all of Portugal claimed a penalty. The referee let go.
8 ‘PT | GOAL CANCELED TO SERBIA!
He had marked the visiting team, but there was a previous foul within the area.
7 ‘PT | YELLOW CARD
Joao Cancelo is booked in Portugal for a hard foul.
5 ‘PT | Now the game changes radically for Serbia, who will have to risk more than expected to seek victory.
3 ‘PT | The referee consulted with the VAR about a possible offensive foul by Bernardo Silva (Portugal) before the goal, but there was nothing. The Portuguese win 1-0.
2 ‘PT | GOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF PORTUGAL!
Renato Sánches took advantage of the passivity in the Serbian area and scored the first of the match.
1 ‘PT | Great atmosphere at the Da Luz stadium. Totally full.
1 ‘PT | STARTS THE MATCH!
The anthems of Serbia and Portugal sound.
The teams are out on the field of play!
Both teams are finishing their warm-up work. The game will start shortly.
SERBIA ALIGNMENT!
Rajkovic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Lukic, Gudelj, Milinkovic, Kostic, Tadic, Vlahovic.
PORTUGAL ALIGNMENT!
It should be remembered that both Portugal and Serbia lead Group A with 17 points each. This match will determine the selection that goes directly to the World Cup.
The Da Luz stadium is ready to receive its fans.
Portugal “heats up” the preview with this video of their triumph in Serbian lands.
This is how the table of positions goes in Group A of the UEFA Qualifiers.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s message in the preview of the clash with Serbia.
Portugal is motivated for today’s game with this message on their social networks.
This is the schedule of all today’s matches in the European Qualifiers, with Portugal vs. Serbia
Good atmosphere in Portugal prior to the decisive match against Serbia for the Qualifiers.
This Sunday, November 14, we continue with the coverage of Portugal vs. Serbia for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.
For its part, Serbia has a negative statistic, since they have scored in six of the seven games. In this game it is vital to polish that error.
No one starts as a favorite in this match, however, Cristiano Ronaldo and company have an advantage. Fernando Santos’ squad has the least beaten goal in the group since they have only conceded 4 goals.
The last meeting between the two teams was recorded on the second day of group A. Serbia drew 2-2 at home against Portugal. I say Jota scored a double for the ‘Lusos’, while Mitrovic and Kostic scored for the locals who suffered the expulsion of Milekovic with minutes to go.
Portugal vs. Serbia: TV channels
Peru: ESPN and Star Plus
Argentina: ESPN
Uruguay: ESPN
Brazil: TNT Sports and TNT
Chile: ESPN
Venezuela: ESPN
Colombia: ESPN
Ecuador: ESPN
Mexico: ESPN
United States: ESPN 2 and TUDN
Spain: hours for Four
Portugal vs. Serbia: timetables
Peru: 2:45 pm
Ecuador: 2:45 pm
Colombia: 2:45 pm
Mexico: 1:45 pm
Argentina: 4:45 pm
Uruguay: 4:45 pm
Venezuela: 4:45 pm
Chile: 4:45 pm
The squad led by Dragan Stojković arrives motivated after beating Qatar 4-0. Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic will command the offense, while Ajax player Dušan Tadić will prevent his rivals from passing the midfield.
For their part, the Serbs must go out to win because a draw does not suit them on goal difference. This is how they are willing to make the party bitter for the Portuguese.
The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo missed a great opportunity to qualify by drawing against Ireland on the road. For this reason, they will put their best eleven in search of that dreamed ticket to Qatar 2022, although they will not have the defender Pepe, who saw the red in the previous match.
The ‘Lusos’ march first with 17 units, the same score as their rival on duty but with a better goal difference. This match is of the utmost importance, as it will decide your classification to the next World Cup event.
This Sunday, November 14, Portugal and Serbia will meet live online from 2:45 pm (Peruvian time) at the Da Luz Stadium for the last day of Group A of the UEFA Qualifiers. At stake will be a direct ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN and Star Plus, and you can also follow the minute by minute live streaming on El Comercio.
Welcome, friends of Trade, to the online transmission of the great game between Portugal vs. Serbia for the Qatar 2022 European Qualifiers! Both teams are looking for their direct ticket to the World Cup.
