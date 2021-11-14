Numbers that fell Superior Draw this Friday, November 12 | National lottery

This Friday, November 12, the Superior Draw of the National Lottery raffled off new Lotenal prizes. Find out the results and numbers that fell in the Draw 2705 of the Bicentennial of the Birth of Concepción Béistegui. What is the schedule and how to see the Predictions draw LIVE and ONLINE?

This Friday, November 12, there will be a new Superior Draw of the National Lottery. This edition will be to commemorate the Bicentennial of the Birth of Concepción Béistegui. Draw 2705 will begin at 8:00 p.m. CDMX and the results will be announced at the end of the note.

+ PAST SWEEPSTAKES | National Lottery Superior Draw: results and numbers that fell Friday, November 5 Draw 2703

Each week offers a bag of $ 51,833,200 mxn, being the second weekly draw with the highest number of prizes. In total, it awards 12,896 prizes and refunds.

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Superior Draw will be published in the Official website of the National Lottery. Although the results on that site will not be published until a few hours later. To consult a little faster you can access this link (CLICK HERE).

One piece of the Superior Draw has a value of $ 40, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $ 800 and two series $ 1,600. The prize to be received will depend on which ticket was purchased.

Results National Lottery Superior Draw: numbers that fell Friday, November 12 Draw 2705

Superior Giveaway: what is the price of a little piece and how much does a series cost | National lottery

One piece of the Superior Draw has a value of $ 40, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $ 800 and two series $ 1,600. The prize to receive will depend on which of the tickets was purchased.

National Lottery Superior Draw: prizes and money to be distributed Friday, November 12

The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a piece, the prize will be $ 425,000 mxn. While those people who bought two series can earn up to $ 17,000,000 mxn.

Superior Draw: what days and what is the National Lottery draw schedule

The Superior Draw takes place this Friday, November 12, as every Friday, at 8:00 p.m. CDMX, although the results may take time to be announced.