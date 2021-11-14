Jayne Carpenter: The woman who went to the hospital for a cough and came home without legs and an arm | News from Mexico

UNITED KINGDOM.- A little over 5 years ago, Jayne carpenter went to the hospital for a cough persistent. However, he never expected that later he would lose his legs and an arm after being diagnosed with sepsis.

And sadly, in December 2020, her husband Robert found her dead after receiving a call from her asking to go get her dog.

Jayne Carpenter was an active and adventurous woman, but his lifestyle changed radically. And although the woman struggled to keep up, it was very difficult for her because after the fateful incident became dependent.

His story

In 2016, Jayne Carpenter decided to go to the doctor for some health complications. However, it did not seem so serious. In fact, her only symptom was a persistent cough.

However, they conducted some studies and found that the patient had pneumonia. According to specialized portals, this disease occurs when one or two of the lungs are infected.

The cough was just the tip of the iceberg, well Jayne Carpenter spent two months in a coma from sepsis.

What is septicemia?

Septicemia or sepsis is the presence of bacteria in the blood, which often occurs with severe infections; this severe response to an infection can get worse very quickly and cause the death of those affected.

In fact, due to health complications, a necrosis began to spread through his body and, to save his life, the doctors decided to amputate both legs and one arm.

After the sad event, Robert Carpenter he told ‘The Sun’ newspaper that his wife “put all her effort into getting her life back” and “She amazed us as a family.”

Jayne Carpenter was going to dedicate herself to helping people in the same situation

In addition, Jayne Carpenter was going to dedicate herself to helping people in the same situation and be an advocate for sepsis awareness.

The woman was raising funds to finance a novel surgery. “She had raised over £ 20,000 (little more than 500 thousand pesos) of its goal of 265 thousand pounds (more than seven million pesos) “, reported the newspaper ‘The Sun’.

Despite Jayne’s efforts to keep going, Robert began to notice that his wife’s countenance was changing.

Jayne’s mental health deteriorated over time

In November 2019, the woman began behaviors alien to her. His mental health deteriorated over time and he increased the amounts of alcohol he consumed.

“The investigation heard that Jayne took an overdose twice and she felt that the pandemic prevented her from enjoying the things that were important to her. “

Her husband found her lifeless

In December 2020, Robert received a sudden call from his wife. She asked him to pick up her dog. At 4:30 pm Robert arrived at the house. The place was located in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales.

The man did not expect to find his wife in the state she was in. Jayne had made an attempt on her own life.

According to the report, the womanr “he had a ‘large amount’ of alcohol in his system, but the police did not find a suicide note ”, published the aforementioned media.

Sarah-Jane Richards, South Central Wales Coroner’s Assistant, stated that Jayne lived through very traumatic moments that challenged his will to live.