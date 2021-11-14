‘Claudio Suárez was my teacher’

Rafael Marquez revealed that during his career as a professional footballer he considered his ‘teacher’ Claudio Suarez.

Despite having played on the same team and being surrounded by world-class footballers such as Ronaldinho, Messi, Puyol, among others, the ‘Kaiser‘he assured that his reference was the’Emperor‘; who also served as a central defender. For its part, Rafa He also told who he considers to be the technical director from whom he learned the most.

“Obviously to Pep Guardiola. Today he is the best coach in the world. I prefer Claudio Suarez (like the player who learned the most) because at the time he was my teacher, having him at my side in the national team made me grow as a player and learn from him, he helped me to be who I am, “he mentioned in an interview with TUDN.

Marquez was part of teams like Atlas (Mexico), Monaco (France), Barcelona (Spain), NY Net Bulls (USA), Lion (Mexico) and Hellas Verona (Italy) and mentioned which of them is his favorite.

“I would stay with Atlas. At the end of the day I grew up with that, that was what generated a lot of passion for football, it is a culture, it is something different from what I experienced in other teams. I do not know if the fact of not winning the championship and that it does not happen, is a stubbornness, a feeling, a feeling that … I would stay with Atlas“he added.

