Canelo Álvarez and his luxurious vacation in Paris with his wife (PHOTOS)

Saúl el Canelo Álvarez is living one of the best moments of his career, Well, the Mexican was able to defeat Caleb Plant at the MGM in Las Vegas Nevada on November 6, where in addition to snatching the IBF belt from him, the man from Guadalajara became the first Latin American to be the absolute champion of super middleweights.

That’s why after a few months of hard training and hitting, El Canelo now has time to spend with his family and wife Fernanda Gómez, who through her social networks boasted about her trip with Saúl in the country of love, France.

After defeating Caleb, the couple decided to travel to Paris, France, a place where the boxer’s wife has shared different photos and stories through her official Instagram account, where in addition to enjoying the city of love, the couple shows the great love they have for each other.

Where did Canelo and his wife stay?

El Canelo and his wife stayed at the luxuriesor Four Seasons Hotel George V, which has an immense and beautiful view that overlooks the Eiffel Tower. Of course, Saúl Álvarez has been a little more reserved, because on his Instagram he only has photos related to his training and fights, in fact it is Fernanda his wife who reveals more details about the vacation they are living.

Fernanda Gómez also did not hesitate to share how her reception was at the Four Seasons Hotel George V, since from what could be observed in their stories, the couple was received with balloon decorations and a series of their photographs with her husband, but the image that took everyone’s attention, It was where the couple appeared, accompanied by their daughter and her wedding daughter.

How was Canelo’s wedding with Fernanda?

Canelo’s wedding ceremony with Fernanda was in the historic center of Guadalajara, where relatives, friends and even great personalities such as singers of the stature of J.Balvin and Prince Royce arrived, as well as José Chepo Reynoso and his coach and dear friend, Eddy Reynoso.

When the ceremony ended, Canelo and his wife came out under the show of great affection for both the guests and the people who passed by and from behind the security nets they managed to chant the Mexican boxer. The reception took place at the ranch and property of Canelo in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga.

How much was the bag that Canelo won after defeating Plant?

El Canelo not only snatched her sash from her FIB to Caleb Plant, but also the tapatío increased his zeros in his bank account, the Mexican boxer took 40 million dollars for the fight, but that figure not only remained there, because according to different specialized media, the amount increased about $ 140 million more, by sponsors, as well as royalties from pay-per-view.

