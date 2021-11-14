Canelo Álvarez and his luxurious vacation in Paris with his wife (PHOTOS)

Saúl el Canelo Álvarez is living one of the best moments of his career, Well, the Mexican was able to defeat Caleb Plant at the MGM in Las Vegas Nevada on November 6, where in addition to snatching the IBF belt from him, the man from Guadalajara became the first Latin American to be the absolute champion of super middleweights.

That’s why after a few months of hard training and hitting, El Canelo now has time to spend with his family and wife Fernanda Gómez, who through her social networks boasted about her trip with Saúl in the country of love, France.

