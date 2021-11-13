Fans spend more than 60 thousand pesos to see the Tricolor

Daniel Flores lives in Indianapolis and has been working in construction for a long time almost as long as he has invested to follow the Mexican team when he plays in USA, no matter what it costs.

How much does a Mexican spend to attend a El Tri game?

In this case, three thousand dollars what they are little more than 60 thousand pesos.

For the knockout match against United States in Cincinnati, This Morelia fan (who hails from Playa Vicente, Veracruz, but lives in Indianapolis) has once again spent what for many people could be exaggerated, but that many fans like Daniel they spend every time there is a set of the tricolor set close to where they live.

“I bought two tickets, in section 126, in the front row almost behind a goal and It was 1,340 dollars for the two tickets and 205 taxes for each ticket ”, he commented.

But it is not the only thing that is spent when they go to a game. Transportation, accommodation, meals and consumption within the stadium. To the 1,700 dollars that the tickets cost, Daniel will add those other expenses to disburse “About $ 3,000.”

Why spend so much?

“I have followed the National Team for a long timeI’ve been to Dallas, Ohio, Atlanta, to the Gold Cup“Added Daniel, who trusts that the investment he has made will be accompanied by a victory for the team,” We have already had two defeats with the United States, it is impossible to lose, at least the draw and it would be good because we are visiting. “

In resale on internet sites, ticket prices range from $ 500 to $ 2,000. The restrictions for Mexicans to buy them in the normal channel and many resort to these sites, where they will surely spend more than Daniel, all in order to see the National Team.