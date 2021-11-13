Diallo does not train with PSG after being released

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballer Aminata Diallo did not participate in the team’s training this Friday after being released on Thursday afternoon, after spending 36 hours in detention on Wednesday for her alleged relationship with the violent attack on her partner Kheira Hamrahoui.

Pro Shots

The training in Bougival (outskirts of Paris) was held behind closed doors and club sources confirmed to EFE that Diallo missed the preparatory session for Sunday’s league clash against Lyon, in order to rest.

The Parisian club had planned to have held that session open to the media and then a press conference with the coach, Didié Ollé-Nicolle, and a player, but on Thursday it decided to completely shield itself from the enormous controversy generated and canceled the appearance and blocked access to the press.

Diallo, 26, a French international on seven occasions, was guarded by the Versailles Judicial Police (PJ) for 36 hours, from Wednesday until Thursday afternoon.

Justice released her for lack of evidence, as well as an acquaintance allegedly involved in the attack, although the investigations continue and, depending on the course of the same, a possible imputation is not ruled out.



1 Related

The investigators initially suspected that Diallo, on loan last season at Atlético de Madrid, orchestrated the aggression of last November 4 at night against Hamraoui (31 years old and former Barcelona player), since both are fighting the same Defensive midfielder position at both PSG and the French national team.

An injury to Hamroui (international 36 times) would eventually benefit Diallo, in a mysterious event reminiscent of the scandal involving American ice skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan in 1994.

Harding tasked Kerrigan with assaulting him to allegedly pave the way for a possible medal at the Winter Olympics that year.

The women’s PSG, one of the strongest clubs in Europe and reigning French League champion, issued a statement on Thursday night appealing to serenity and showing, in a generic way, support for its players.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The squad for the Lyon game will be released on Saturday, with neither Diallo nor Hamraoui expected, who is recovering from injuries.

That night, after leaving another colleague, Sakina Karchaoui, at home, Diallo was driving in Chatou (outskirts of Paris) to drop off Hamraoui at her home when they were attacked by hooded men. One of them hit the latter in the legs with an iron bar and she had to be treated in the hospital that same day.

This Thursday, before the judge, there was precisely a confrontation between the two players involved and Sakina Karchaoui, as a witness.

PSG REQUESTED THE POSTPONEMENT OF THEIR MATCH

Affected by the mysterious circumstances of the attack on one of its players, the women’s section of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) requested this Friday the postponement of the important league match against Lyon, its main rival in the League.

Although the Parisian club has not officially confirmed it, the French media announced that PSG asked the French Football Federation (FFF) for a postponement of the appointment, which is due to be played in Lyon this Sunday at 9 p.m. local time (20.00 GMT ).

It is unknown when the FFF will rule on this request.

The club is immersed in a crisis since its player Aminata Diallo was in judicial custody for 36 hours between Wednesday and Thursday, suspected of having orchestrated an attack against another teammate, Kheira Hamrahoui, with the intention of injuring her and having more minutes of game. Both play in the same offensive midfield position.

(