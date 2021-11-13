Concacaf 2021 Qualifying Results. Table and goals with VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Last FIFA Date of the year is already underway and it is time to see the Concacaf teams in action, qualifying rounds that are already halfway through after the Matchday 7. There was surprising results and the tickets to Qatar 2022 are still in the air.

With a ‘new’ format in Concacaf, it is necessary to remember that now they are 8 the teams fighting for a place in Qatar 2022, where the first three classified obtain their direct pass and who is in fourth place goes to the playoff; the rest are eliminated.

Honduras 2-3 Panama | The visit came back in 8 minutes

This one without a doubt it was a duel of many surprises and goals, because when it seemed that everything was resolved, there was an unexpected end. Honduras started winning 2-0 with goals from Elis (at 30) and Moya (at 59), so the fans were more than happy.

The closing of the game was dramatic, then Panama got his second wind and turned it over in just 8 minutes; Waterman I note to 77, Yanis equaled it to 80 and Davis you turned around 85.

Canada 1-0 Costa Rica | The Ticos do not raise

It seems that not having Keylor Navas in goal continues to affect Costa Rica in the Octagonal Final, as they lost again and still do not lift.

A solo goal by Jonathan David gave the Canadians the victory, who have already risen to third position with 13 units; Ticos are fifth with 6 units.

El Salvador 1-1 Jamaica | Miraculous draw

The salvadorans they were about to leave home empty handed, because after receiving a goal in the final stretch by Michail antonio It seemed like they were losing, but Alex Roldan rescued a unit.

With this tie both are still in the lower part of the Final Octagonal of Concacaf, since El Salvador has 6 points and Jamaica only 3.

United States 2-0 Mexico | Is there a new Giant in Concacaf?

It seems to start to become a ugly and negative habit to see Mexico lose to the United StatesWell, not only have they already won us the Nations League and the Gold Cup, but now they have taken the leadership of the Octagonal.

With goals from Pulisic and McKennie, USA took all 3 points and stole the first place of the group; Americans and Mexicans have 14 units but goal difference is the key factor.