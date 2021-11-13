Christian Pulisic sends a message to Memo Ochoa

There was no #RevanchaAzteca for the

Mexican team

, since the combined led by Gerardo Martino ended up falling again with USA, again 2-0 and once again with Christian pulisic as the protagonist, who sent a message to Memo Ochoa.

The defeat of Mexico versus USA, leaves them both with 14 units in the Octagonal Final of CONCACAF heading to Qatar 2022, after playing seven games. Both have four wins, two draws and one loss.

Summary | United States 2-0 Mexico | Octagonal Final

Pulisic’s message to Ochoa

During the week,

Memo Ochoa

gave statements about the confrontation before USA. One of them was that the Mexican team it was the mirror in which the Stars and Stripes team sought to reflect.

Christian pulisic He did not say anything during the week but he did have a special celebration prepared. When he scored the goal, which was also 1-0 in favor of USA, showed a message on the shirt he was wearing below: “Man in the mirror,” which translates to “the man in the mirror.” The image was captured and remembered by the account of the MLS.

The footballer of Chelsea has become something like the “new Donovan” for the Selection Mexican. Although it will take time to create a rivalry like the one with him, it has become a nightmare for Mexicans.

Octagonal Final Matches

After seven games played in the World Cup Qualifying Course to Qatar 2022, USA marches as leader with 14 units, followed by Mexico with the same number of points, while Canada adds 13, being the only undefeated team in the tournament.

For the next game, Mexico will be measured at Canada and the end of the year will be with a friendly duel before chili. Later in 2022, it will return to activity in the Octagonal Final heading to Qatar 2022.

