Chicharito Fans create petition on Change.org and ask for his return to El Tri

For the third time in a row the Mexican National Team was defeated by USA Friday night (2-0), and this has caused the Aztec Fans Show Their Anger on social media with him Tri and especially with Gerardo “Tata” Martino for not summoning Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

Given this, the tricolor fans announced through Twitter the creating a petition to the page Change.org, requesting the return of Chicharito Hernández to the Mexican National Team, due to the scoring drought that the Tri. And it is worth remembering that CH14 is the top scorer of the representative Azteca.

“Not only his historical and proven merits speak in favor of the player, but his current performance in the North American league. Undisputed scorer in Mexico, England, Germany, the United States and even in his ephemeral passage through Spain. Top historical scorer of the National Team in which at this point the figure had already increased.

“It is not advocating an ownership, simply an integration that allows the team attack to consolidate for better results “, reads the message from fans on Change.org, while expect your message to reach managers of the Mexican Soccer Federation as well as the strategist of Tri, Gerardo Martino.

Chicharito and his MLS campaign

Beyond the one LA Galaxy failed to qualify for the finals of the MLS, Javier Hernandez managed to have an outstanding season with his club, because managed to reach the figure of 17 annotations in 21 games; These numbers have been an argument for fans to ask for their return to the Tri.