Sanction announced for Tuca Ferretti

After the statements that put him in the eye of the hurricane, the Disciplinary Commission announced sanction for Ricardo Ferretti, who was at risk of receiving a suspension of up to ten games in the Liga BBVA MX.

The press conference after the confrontation between Tigers and Juarez, was the moment where

Ricardo Ferretti

gave the statements that got him into controversy. Later both the club and the coach offered apologies. The Brazilian said he was aware of the mistake he had made and would accept any sanction.

The sanction to ‘Tuca’ Ferretti

Through a statement, the Disciplinary Commission made known that the ‘Tuca‘ Ferretti He will receive a financial fine, without revealing the amount and will also have to comply with three suspension games, which will begin in the following campaign.

That is to say, Ricardo Ferretti must miss the start of Closing 2022 with Juarez. The first few days, it must be the auxiliary technician who directs the first three duels of the whole of the border.

In the same statement, the Disciplinary Commission warned Ricardo Ferretti on his conduct, because if some kind of attitude like this is repeated, he could be punished more severely. Now it could be the ten meetings.

The numbers of the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti

In his first season as coach of Juarez, the ‘Tuca‘ Ferretti he directed 17 games, of which he won four, drew four and lost nine. Beyond the huge number of defeats, he showed good moments, especially playing at home.

The Braves they did not manage to get a ticket at least to the repechaj of the Scream Mexico BBVA Opening 2021, being one of the eliminated teams, along with others such as Necaxa, Mazatlán, Tijuana or Pachuca. The following semester will be a revenge for ‘Tuca’, who arrived at the border after a good stage with Tigres.

