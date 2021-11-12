Ricardo Pepi and the call from Tata with which he tried to take him to Tri

With a phone call a week before the start of the Concacaf World Cup qualifier, the coach of the Mexican National Team Gerardo Martino tried to convince the Mexican American striker Ricardo Pepi to wear the Tri shirt, which until that moment had only been worn during a call to the team Sub-16.

Nevertheless, Tata’s call was late. By that time, he recounted Daniel Pepi, father of Ricardo, the FC Dallas forward born in El Paso, Texas, I had already made the decision to defend the colors of the United States selection, with which in 2019 the U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

“It seems that Mexico no longer filled his eye, they no longer gave importance to it, “he commented in an interview for Halftime the father of the 18-year-old soccer player, who started playing soccer at age four for a little league Lions FC in the El Paso Valley.

“Yes, Mexico contacts us later. One week before the World Cup qualifiers started, the teacher is contacted (Martino) with me from Mexico, but the process with the United States was already well advanced for the World Cup, like to change in a week, and We decided that he would stay with the United States. “

The decision was not easy, Daniel recalled, because when the first call for the Mexican National Team, and due to the ties that unite his parents to Ciudad Juárez, both Ricardo and the family they were excited with the idea that it could comer and represent the National Team.

Even, having already carried out a process with the U-16 team of the Stars and Stripes table, after Mexico, Ricardo showed interest in continuing with the TricolorHowever, the opportunities no longer came.

“When the call came from Mexico it was an enthusiasm, a joy because I grew up watching Mexican soccer my children watched Mexican soccer. It is an illusion for any parent to see their child play with the green T-shirt of El Tri representing Mexico ”, he commented.

“A call came to the U-16 of the United States and Ricardo did not want to go, because he wanted to be with Mexico. His coaches talked with him and made us understand that we could not close doors. He comes from the camp, he did well, but he wanted to continue with Mexico and so we leave it ”.

Chivas, Monterrey and Santos tried to recruit Pepi

While he continued to excel at 12 years in the El Paso Valley league, Daniel Pepi discussed that three mexican clubs se approached to invite Ricardo to to try on to your basic strengths: Chivas, Monterrey and Santos tried to recruit the forward, that in the end, and by decision of his parents, he ended up in the FC Dallas academy when he was just 13 years old.

“We were approached by Mexican teams viewers from Monterrey, Guadalajara and Santos. They wanted us to take him to test himself, but there was also FC Dallas who also wanted him to test himself, “he said.

“Around the age of 12 they began to contact (FC Dallas), but it was until we were 13 that we accepted that he left. He was a kid, he wasn’t interested in which team to go to. We never ask him, it was a decision of my lady and mine to send him to Dallas. “