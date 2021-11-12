Nicolás Freire wants to find the ‘mole’ in the Pumas dressing room

The defender of the university students had an exchange of messages with El Francotirador due to the controversy that occurred with the song of ‘Goya’.

A few days ago from the column El Francotirador, of the newspaper Récord, it was published that Nicolas Freire was the orchestrator of the ‘ugly’ that the players of Cougars to the university fans when singing the characteristic ‘Goya’ at the end of the matches. This prompted a response from the Argentine defender, who denied what was said through social networks.

The digital “fight” between journalist and player has added a new round after that in today’s evening edition the issue was raised again in a denial? to Freire’s previous denial, however, It is emphasized that the central defender would be furious with the feline player who leaked to the press the sayings that were published in the informative column.

“They told me that after the column, they looked into the dressing room for the ‘gossip’. Freire wanted to rip off the head of the person who told it, he wanted a culprit at all costs. And just to be clear: it was nobody … and it was everyone. “, it reads in today’s column, where more fuel is added to the fire to the conflict.

The Sniper assures that what was published in his column was a ‘vox populi’ in the Pumas campus and that there would not be a ‘mole’ to filter the situation. “It is something that was known within Pumas at all levels. So choose the culprit you want, here the main person responsible for not performing the traditional ritual with the truncheons has a name and surname. “.

Today it was also assured from several sources of information that the Pumas players will sing the ‘Goya’ with the fans who gather at Nemesio Diez for the playoff clash against Toluca. And the university club is experiencing an irregular semester in sports and institutions, so adding another problem between staff and fans would be catastrophic for the interests of the team to transcend in the Apertura.