Canelo Álvarez and his luxurious vacation in Paris with Fernanda Gómez

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.11.2021 12:22:58





Every effort has its rewards. And so he lives it Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, since after making history and unify the scepters in the super middleweight division to the beat Caleb Plant, now the tapatío takes time to enjoy a luxurious trip with his wife Fernanda Gómez.

And it is that days after Canelo’s victory, the couple decided to visit Paris, France, place where the boxer’s wife has been in charge of publishing different postcards of her trip with her husband, many of them with the majestic Eiffel Tower background.

The Canelo and Fernanda they stayed in the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel George V, which has a bright view towards the Eiffel Tower and the French capital. And although the boxer has been more reserved on the pleasure trip, he has been his wife who through their social networks has given more details of his vacation, which they are doing alone and without the company of her little daughter María Fernanda.

Fernanda Gomez shared in some Instagram stories how was the reception in the Four Seasons Hotel George V, since it could be seen that her room was adorned with balloons and a series of photographs with her husband, although the most moving was one where the couple appears accompanied by their daughter and that refers to their wedding day.

In addition, Fernanda shared a picture of the Canelo with a text in French: “Mon Amour (My love)“, same that the champion took up in his account of Instagram.

How much money did Canelo make in the fight against Caleb Plant?

In addition to the sporting glory that the Canelo Álvarez by beating Caleb Plant, the Mexican pocketed $ 40 million for the contest, but the figure did not stop there, since according to specialized media the amount could be raised to 140 million dollars for sponsors, royalties from pay-per-view and more.