Boxing: Naughty Arce attacks the critics of Canelo lvarez

Lthe most recent performance of Salt ‘Canelo’ lvarez continues to make talk in the world of boxing, and this time the ex-fighter Jorge ‘Naughty’ Arce He was the one who dedicated some controversial words regarding the current unified champion of the super middlemen, and his sayings focused on a supposed envy that critics of Jalisco have him for not be involved in issues outside the sport.

“Canelo, it hurts whoever hurts, and regardless of who it hurts, he is the best pound for pound in the world, and Eddy Reynoso, the best coach today. Canelo is a disciplined, respectful fighter. If he were a a womanizing man, drunk, who walked in the canteens and had no money, people would say that he was an ‘idol’. as he is serious, respectful, elegant and entrepreneurial, people don’t like him, they can’t bear to see your success “, said the expgile Sinaloan.

These words from ‘Naughty’ were shared on his social networks, after followers asked him for his new opinion after previously saying that ‘Canelo’ lacked a fight with a greater challenge.

