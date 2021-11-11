With whom will Tata replace the losses of Araujo and Montes?

The Mexican team will face what is perhaps the most complicated customs of Octagonal before USA, and the Tata martino must solve in time the problems that exist to define the central rear, since the usual Nestor Araujo and Cesar Montes will not be available.

The defender of Celtic is suspended and the ‘Puppy’caused sick leave due to injury, so Gerardo Martino will have to try a new pair of center-backs for the crucial visit against the ‘Stars and Stripes’ team

For its part, Hector Moreno, more experienced, is in doubt due to physical problems and everything would point to the fact that the Tata assign responsibility to Julio Cesar Dominguez and Johan Vasquez.

It should be noted that given the drop in Mountains, the coaching staff incorporated Gilberto Sepulveda and Jesus Angle, although its role aims to be revulsive.

The 23-year-old from Sonora who plays in the Genoa of Serie A is going through the best moment of his young career, making five games as a starter and being one of the club’s most outstanding players.

Despite his dazzling arrival at the ‘Grifone’, Johan Vasquez He had not been able to participate with the Tricolor Mayor, since during the previous FIFA Date his coach asked him to stay in Italy to adapt to European football.

For this reason, the games before USA and Canada will be the first appearance of the former defender of the Cougars as a Mexican ambassador to Europe.

It is important to say that during the summer, Vasquez was one of the most prominent elements with the Olympic Selection of Jaime lozano, which got the Bronze in Tokyo 2020.

