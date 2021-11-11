They conclude building for first level consultations in Gpe. y Calvo hospital medical care – El Sol de Parral

After four months, the construction of a building that will serve to attend first-level dental and general medicine consultations in Guadalupe y Calvo concludes.

The building was received by Mayor Julio César Chávez Ponce and will be handed over to the health sector on loan for its operation.

The mayor of Guadalupe y Calvo, Julio César Chávez Ponce, accompanied by the secretary of the city council, Edgar Marín Navarro, the director of public works, Óscar Chávez, and some other municipal officials, as well as representatives of the health sector, received the building what will be used to provide first-rate medical care at Hospital de Guadalupe y Calvo.

The building was rebuilt by the municipal administration 2018-2021 and the work lasted four months, it has four offices, dentistry area, as well as administrative offices, and in the near future, it will be delivered to be used and provide first-level consultations.

Likewise, they highlight that the building has all the services, leaving only the equipment to start its functions pending.

Julio César Chávez Ponce, Mayor of Guadalupe y Calvo, said that the reconstruction of this building is proof of the good availability that has existed for some years with the promotion and strengthening of health, so this work will directly benefit the population of the entire municipality.

It is noteworthy that this building will provide dental and general medicine consultation, while the second level will continue to operate at the Guadalupe y Calvo Community Hospital.

The building in question is located next to the CECyTECH Cuatro, and before being reconditioned to serve as a first level, it housed the facilities of the National Pedagogical University and previously the campus of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua.