The United States extended a historic agreement with Nike

The United States Soccer Federation extended its long-term contract with the sports brand Nike, which has been sponsoring national teams since 1995.

According to the official information offered this Wednesday by the federation, it is the largest commercial contract in the history of the highest football body in USA and one of the largest investments Nike has done globally.

The new agreement, which extends what has been one of the most successful and beneficial corporate partnerships in the history of soccer in USA, aligns with the vision of US Soccer to make soccer the preeminent sport in the country.

Together, Nike and US Soccer focus on growing the sport in women’s competition and creating more access to soccer to ensure it is the most inclusive sport in USA.

This is the third trade agreement signed by US Soccer under the leadership of the president Cindy Parlow Cone, the CEO and Secretary General Will wilson, and the Commercial Director David wright, and serves as a prominent foundation for continued growth.

Among several priorities, the renewal is based on four important pillars designed to help the sport grow exponentially, especially the female one, and create a positive social change.

In addition to projecting football as the sport of the future with the promotion of its cultural relevance through content, art and lifestyle.

Performance is also a key component of the new agreement, as US Soccer will continue to use the leadership of Nike in performance and innovation to boost the elite performance of footballers in national teams.

The agreement will focus on all the programming of the US national teams, including the feminine and masculine, the juveniles, those of futsala and Beach Soccer.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: RICARDO PEPI ON CHOOSING THE UNITED STATES OVER MEXICO: ‘I MADE THE RIGHT DECISION’