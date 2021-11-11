The future of Matías Almeyda after ending contract in MLS

Matías Almeyda ended his contract with him San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS. The day he was supposedly able to negotiate his arrival at Chivas This was no longer the case, since the Herd reaffirmed

Marcelo Michel Leaño

as your coach.

Chris leitch, General Manager of the San Jose Earthquakes, revealed what the future of the Argentine will be. The ‘Pelado’ arrived in 2019 at the club and since then he has remained at the forefront, taking some footballers that he once directed to Chivas.

The future of Matías Almeyda

The manager acknowledged that he will meet with Matías Almeyda at some point to define the path towards 2022. The San Jose Earthquakes stayed out of the postseason of the MLS and therefore they need to know the changes that will be made.

Although, he did not reveal if the Argentine will sign a new contract with them, he did reveal that at least it is in his plans to sit down to negotiate with him. Yes Almeyda is the best option, then it will be chosen.

“Working closely with Matías, I feel that he is very committed to the club and has the idea of ​​bringing a championship. I feel like we are discussing everything, to make improvements to the club”, Declared the team manager.

In its passage through the Saint Joseph, Matías Almeyda He has directed a total of 96 games, of which he has won 33, drawn 22 and lost 41. In the last campaign, the

‘Chofis



‘ Lopez

became one of its best players and scorers.

Matías Almeyda’s options

The renewal with the San Jose Earthquakes it’s just an option for Matías Almeyda. Since his departure from Chivas, the Argentine has been an option for several teams in the Liga BBVA MX. Among the most popular are Striped and Tijuana, but so far nothing official has been discussed.

