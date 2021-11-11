Rüdiger much closer to Real Madrid

The Chelsea It seems that he is about to announce the signing of the Hungarian central defender Attila szalai since he likes a lot Thomas tuchel and it has become one of the great wishes of the club for its good performance in the Fenerbahçe. It seems that this footballer would be the replacement for Antonio Rüdiger Within the London team, a footballer who refuses to renew if his economic conditions are not greatly improved.

According to ‘CNN Turk’, the English team is about to reach an understanding with Fenerbahçe for Szalai and this would leave the position of strength of Rüdiger very touched, who was using great performance to try to ‘scratch’ a better contract to those of Stamford Bridge. This move can be a good shot at Chelsea’s foot since now the German center-back is more open to listening to foreign proposals and this would greatly favor Real Madrid, a club that has been following Rüdiger for a couple of seasons.

–They seek to repeat the success of Alaba

At Real Madrid they will use the same formula that they used with David Alaba so that he did not renew with Bayern Munich in his day. They are going to get in touch with Antonio Rüdiger and those around him to send him their financial offer, which would be much more striking than the one Chelsea is currently proposing. The meringues value the signing of the German center-back very positively since it would arrive free of charge since the contract ends at the end of this season.