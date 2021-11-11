Quarterback Cam Newton returns to the Carolina Panthers

The move comes at a time when Carolina lost titleholder Sam Darnold for four to six weeks due to an incomplete fracture to her right shoulder blade.

Cam Newton is back in the NFL, and returns to the team with which he began his professional career, the Carolina panthers.

The 32-year-old quarterback Most valuable Player in the 2015 season when Panthers they reached the Super bowl, has agreed to a contract with the club – depending on a physical examination – the team itself reported on its social networks.

The deal would be for up to $ 10 million for the rest of the year, and includes $ 4.5 million fully guaranteed, plus a $ 1.5 million staffing bonus, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The move comes at a time when Carolina lost its owner Sam darnold for four to six weeks due to an incomplete fracture to the right shoulder blade suffered last Sunday during a 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots, the previous team of Newton.

Newton was chosen first overall in the 2011 draft from Auburn, and obtained honors such as Offensive Rookie of the Year. has been elected to Pro bowl three times, all for the Panthers.

Cam Newton returns with the team that made him the first overall draft pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. AP Photo

Newton He was without a team since he was cut by New england before the start of the season. He spent the 2020 campaign with the Patriots.

A All-Pro first team in 2015, Newton was cut by the Panthers in 2019, after a loss of play caused by shoulder and foot injuries, at the beginning of the regime of the current head coach of Carolina, Matt rhule.

Signed with Patriots late in the offseason, and started 15 games last year, but New england selected the quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the draft, and Newton he was cut when the team decided to start the regular season with the rookie in the starting job.



Previously, Newton he had missed three practices to New england for what the team described as a “misunderstanding” regarding the protocols by COVID-19, but the head coach Bill belichick noted that vaccination status was not a factor in the decision to release the veteran.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel last month, Newton reported that he was already vaccinated, and that he wanted to continue playing in the NFL.

Newton up to a template of Carolina with a solid defense, but with questions in the most important position of the field. In addition to Darnold and Newton, the Panthers have on staff Phillip walker, who is expected to start next Sunday when they visit the Arizona cardinals in Week 10. Walker has shown flashes in limited opportunities, but nothing close to what it has achieved Newton throughout his career, when he has been healthy.

This very week, Carolina signed to Matt barkley from the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans, too.

On Wednesday, Rhule revealed that the team was considering all options at quarterback, but declined to elaborate on “hypotheticals” when specifically asked about Newton.

A winner of the Heisman Trophy at the university level, Newton accumulates 139 games started in 140 appearances of NFL. He has completed 2,613 passes of 4,348 attempts, for 31,698 yards with 190 touchdowns and 118 interceptions. Additionally, he has scored 70 touchdowns – the most for a quarterback in NFL history – and advanced 5,398 yards rushing on 1,071 carries.

After nine games played in the season, the Panthers They march with a record of 4-5 and in last place in the NFC South. They started the season with a perfect 3-0 record, but have won just once in their last six starts.

Information from David Newton was used in the writing of this note.