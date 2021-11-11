Player was arrested for violently assaulting a partner

The soccer player of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Aminata Diallo was arrested this Wednesday by agents of the Judicial police for his alleged connection to a violent assault on his partner Kheira Hamraui.

Hamraui was attacked last Thursday night by two masked men who beat legs with an iron bar, which is why he could not play last night the match of Champions of his team against him Real Madrid in Paris.

On the night of the attack, after a dinner organized by PSG, Hamraui was returning home in a car driven by Diallo and in which another was also player. The masked men opened a door, forcibly removed Hamraui and beat her before fleeing.

The victim suffered several stitches in her legs and hands, according to L’Equipe.

The sports newspaper advances that the investigators are questioning Diallo about the possibility that he hired the two hitmen to injure Hamraui and thus take over his starting position at PSG and consolidate himself in the French national team, since both occupy similar positions as defensive midfielders.

In fact, Diallo was summoned to replace Hamraui (victim of a minor injury) in two matches of Qualification for the 2023 World Cup disputed by France at the end of October.

