Nikita Mazepin was caught arguing at a party after the Mexican Grand Prix

Nikita Mazepin spoke with the security personnel of the celebration organized by Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez

Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin was caught arguing with security personnel during the after-party to the Mexican Grand Prix, who organized Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez in a popular plaza in Polanco, northeast of the Mexican capital.

Nikita Mazepin, during the Grand Prix of Mexico. Getty Images

Through videos disseminated on social networks, it is possible to observe how the Haas team driver speaks with one of the security guards inside the place, where there were also other drivers such as George Russell, Alex Albon and the Mexican ‘Checo’ Pérez. According to the Infobae medium, the Russian was removed from the place, although ESPN has not been able to corroborate this data.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

It is not the first time that Mazepin comes out in Mexico; Three weeks ago he passed through the capital to process his visa to enter the United States, due to his nationality, and he visited places such as Teotihuacán, the University Olympic Stadium and the Monument to the Revolution.

Formula 1 will experience its nineteenth race this week with the Brazilian Grand Prix, in which Red Bull aims to be crowned. Meanwhile, Mazepin is in the last position of the World Cup.