Memphis Depay likes Norma Palafox’s photo and turns on the networks

A real surprise was the one that some fans took, after the soccer player of the Pachuca Female, Norma Palafox, published an image on his social networks, which was used for the forward of the FC Barcelona, Memphis Depay, I’d like it.

It all happened a few days ago, when Rule published in his account Instagram a couple of pictures of her during a match between Gophers and Female Tigers, just with a few emojis; this was enough for the Dutch footballer to give the ‘like’ to publication, situation that many qualified as a flirtation towards the Mexican soccer player.

The image, after three days of its publication, has so far reached more than 333 thousand ‘likes’, including the soccer player of the Barça, Memphis Depay.

“Me seeing that Memphis Depay gave him a like“wrote an amateur in the publication of Norma Palafox, a situation that alerted other users, who began to speculate on the situation.

How is Norma Palafox doing in the Liga MX Femenil?

Former Chivas forward sum barely 66 minutes with the Tuzas on this Opening 2021, because debuted with the club last September because prior to that he was participating in the program Exatlon from USA, but it is expected that little by little he will continue to contribute more to the team, which is fighting to sneak into the league.