Leclerc called Pérez: “You don’t know how happy it made me to see your parents celebrate like this”

Antonio Pérez Garibay, father of ‘Checo’ Pérez, has revealed that Charles Leclerc called the Red Bull driver after the Mexico race to convey the joy he had felt when he saw his parents celebrate and how much that had reminded him of the absence of his father, who passed away in 2017.



Pérez crossed the finish line in third position in Mexico and made history by becoming the first Mexican driver to get on the podium at the Mexican GP. The stands celebrated it in style in a party full of effusiveness, especially by the ‘Checo’ family. Emotional scenes were experienced, such as the hug between father and son in the middle of the track or Checo Jr. at the foot of the podium watching his father lift the trophy.



They were very special moments that managed to convey a kind of ‘healthy envy’ for what ‘Checo’ was experiencing, or so pilots like Charles Leclerc perceived it. The Monegasque called Pérez after the race to congratulate him and convey to him how much he was happy to see such an emotional celebration with his parents and how sorry he was not being able to do so.

“Checo got a call yesterday from Charles Leclerc and said: ‘Checo, You don’t know how happy it made me to see your parents celebrate like that; I was moved to tears, I would have loved my father to see me‘”, revealed Antonio Pérez Garibay, the father of’ Checo ‘in statements to the Mexican edition of Marca.

Hervé Leclerc, Charles’s father, passed away after a long period of illness in 2017, when the now Ferrari driver was still in Formula 2.

“I did not know that Charles’s father had passed away and that Charles had spoken to Checo,” added Pérez Garibay to close.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard