High cholesterol: eating this herb on a daily basis helps lower its levels

Cholesterol is one of the main diseases that affects the world population, regardless of gender and age, although logically the more adult the person is, the more exposed to it high cholesterol. A study carried out in recent months revealed that those subjects suffering from this disease could find relief in the Garlicas it would lower LDL levels.

The high cholesterol or cholesterol LDL can form plaques on the walls of the arteries and as a result block blood flow and lead to serious heart-related problems. Although the truth is also that a good level of cholesterol is vital for the functioning of the human body, therefore it is necessary to find a balance between the two poles through a healthy diet and regular physical activity, as well as to banish bad habits.

It is that poor health practices, such as obesity, daily drinking or compulsive smoking, can cause a high cholesterol and thus be on the lookout for more complex pictures with regard to health. Therefore, specialists recommend starting treatments to counteract the effects of LDL.

In this regard, there is a fragrant herb that can help lower the levels of high cholesterol: the Garlic. According to recent research, patients with cholesterol LDL showed a drop in their levels after consuming a clove of garlic per day for three months. Although the reduction percentage is minimal (9%), the novelty is encouraging as it can act as a supplement to treatments and not as replacements.

The members of this study argue that the properties of garlic come from a sulfur compound called allicin, a type of antioxidant that helps prevent the cholesterol it oxidizes and turns into plaques within the arteries. In addition to helping to reduce high cholesterol, this herb helps prevent heart disease.