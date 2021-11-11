High cholesterol: eating this herb on a daily basis helps lower its levels

Vimal Kumar
Cholesterol is one of the main diseases that affects the world population, regardless of gender and age, although logically the more adult the person is, the more exposed to it high cholesterol. A study carried out in recent months revealed that those subjects suffering from this disease could find relief in the Garlicas it would lower LDL levels.

The high cholesterol or cholesterol LDL can form plaques on the walls of the arteries and as a result block blood flow and lead to serious heart-related problems. Although the truth is also that a good level of cholesterol is vital for the functioning of the human body, therefore it is necessary to find a balance between the two poles through a healthy diet and regular physical activity, as well as to banish bad habits.

