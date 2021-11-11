Freddie Highmore, up close: his years, his Galician grandmother, his surprise wedding and the meme he stars in with Johnny Depp

Freddie highmore have 29 years and a cinematographic trajectory of 22. The actor, protagonist of The Good Doctor, began his film career when he was seven years old (Women Talking Dirty), although his first big role came with 12 in Discovering Neverland. Maybe you haven’t seen the movie but you know it for sure: that’s where it was born his famous meme with Johnny Depp.

About to turn 30, Highmore is a film veteran who returns to the screens with Luis Tosar and Jose Coronado in Assault on the Mint, with whom he probably rubbed shoulders in Spanish during filming. Because, among the many languages ​​it handles, Spanish is included.

How many languages ​​does Freddie Highmore speak?

Freddie highmore handles well in five languages. Beyond English, his mother tongue, the actor born in London in 1992 speaks French, Spanish, Arabic And a little Portuguese.

But how have you learned so many languages? The actor graduated in Spanish and Arabic Philology by the University of Cambridge. He also studied French and lived for a season in Madrid for labor issues.

Of course, his work in the Spanish capital was not related to acting. The young actor, awarded a scholarship by a law firm, dedicated himself to translating texts. In fact, during his stay in Madrid, the Briton claimed that he had a Galician grandmother to empathize with your neighbors.

“I made up that I had a Spanish grandmother”

In addition to his undeniable talent for acting and his fluency with languages, Freddie highmore It has a lot of imagination.

In an interview with the program Jimmy Kimmel, in the North American chain ABC, the British actor told how at that stage in Madrid he preferred to go down to the bar to watch football matches instead of interacting with his co-workers. That was how he met new people.

“I made up that I had a Spanish grandmother to be able to cheer on a Spanish team and that others would accept me as one of their own,” he told the presenter.

“If you’re cheering for Spain and you have this pale, sun-hungry British look they might ask you, ‘Are you really Spanish?’ So I made up that story that my grandmother was born in Galicia, which is the rainiest part of the northwest of Spain, in a small town called Zapateira ”, he added.

How did you prepare for The Good Doctor?

Freddie highmore He has an infinite curriculum, but without a doubt the best known is his character in the series The Good Doctor.

He’s Shaun murphy, a doctor with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Savant Syndrome for him thoroughly prepared himself. As he told in an interview for the radio program ABC PopcornI only knew about autism from some people I knew who had this syndrome. Therefore, to carry out this work, he investigated before filming the first episode.

“We sat down before the pilot and also between the pilot to do the program with the consultant that we still have on board,” he began by explaining. In addition, he added that “we also read and watched documentaries that we thought were useful or that would give us some kind of insight into the construction of the character.”

But reading research and watching documentaries on the subject was not enough since Highmore he had to imitate the movements. “The way Shaun holds his hands is something that makes him stand out. Children with autism used to be encouraged to hold their hands together, which is a kind of trauma, “he told the Los Angeles Times.

Her secret wedding and her mysterious partner

Freddie highmore he has no social media and keeps his private life under lock and key. Everything that surrounds the actor is mysterious, which is why it was a bombshell when last September he told Jimmy Kimmel about his marriage.

“Yes, it is a wedding ring. Yes, i got married. It’s funny, because ever since I’ve been wearing this ring, people keep asking me if I’m married, so I thought I should clarify it, ”Highmore confessed on the show.

And who is this mysterious woman who has stolen his heart? Well that, a mystery. Freddie highmore revealed his marital status but did not want to give more information about his partner, beyond the fact that he is “a wonderful woman”. The only thing he has revealed about her is her British origin, and that she has no relationship with the artistic world.

The crying boy on the bench meme

Freddie Highmore does not use social media, but unwittingly the king of social media. The sadness of his character in the film Discovering Neverland has turned it into meme meat.

He is the boy who cries on the bench next to Johnny depp. It is the child who comes to you on WhatsApp when someone has to tell you a sad conversation. Yes, that’s why it sounded so familiar to you.